Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Wichita State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UTSA 44-24.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, UTSA will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: UTSA 8-14, Wichita State 9-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wichita State is heading back home. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Shockers lost 65-63 to the Tigers on a last-minute jump shot From David Jones. Wichita State has struggled against the Tigers recently, as their match on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Colby Rogers, who scored 19 points. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Ronnie DeGray III, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UTSA last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 156.5 point over/under.

Like UTSA, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Christian Tucker led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight assists and four steals. Tucker didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the Green Wave two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jordan Ivy-Curry was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Shockers dropped their record down to 9-13 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Roadrunners, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Wichita State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 9-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

