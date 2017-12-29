How to watch Wichita State-UConn: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

The eighth-ranked Wichita State Shockers kick off their first game of American Athletic Conference play since joining the league with a trip to Connecticut to face UConn on Saturday.

Winners of six of their last seven, the Shockers carry a decent bit of momentum as a favorite to win the league in their first year. UConn, meanwhile, is floundering with a 7-5 record. And with Alterique Gilbert now out for the year, a key depth piece for the Huskies is gone which could spell disaster moving forward for Kevin Ollie.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET Where : XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut



: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



