How to watch Wichita State-UConn: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The eighth-ranked Shockers head to Hartford to take on a floundering Connecticut team that has lost two straight
The eighth-ranked Wichita State Shockers kick off their first game of American Athletic Conference play since joining the league with a trip to Connecticut to face UConn on Saturday.
Winners of six of their last seven, the Shockers carry a decent bit of momentum as a favorite to win the league in their first year. UConn, meanwhile, is floundering with a 7-5 record. And with Alterique Gilbert now out for the year, a key depth piece for the Huskies is gone which could spell disaster moving forward for Kevin Ollie.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Wichita State -9
- Prediction: Things could go from bad to worse for UConn with Gilbert now expected to be out for the season. Saturday could be an awakening of just how far the Huskies have fallen in the pecking order of the American. Pick: Wichita State -9
