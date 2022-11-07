Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Wichita State

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Charles Koch Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Cent. Arkansas (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Wichita State was on the positive side of .500 (15-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Bears allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.30% from the floor, which was the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wichita State experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 40.30% of their shots, making them 13th worst (bottom 97%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.