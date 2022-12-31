Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Wichita State
Current Records: East Carolina 9-5; Wichita State 7-6
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates are 0-6 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Pirates and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
East Carolina was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 59-57 to the Temple Owls. Guard Javon Small had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Wichita State came up short against the UCF Knights on Wednesday, falling 52-45.
East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on East Carolina's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The losses put East Carolina at 9-5 and the Shockers at 7-6. The Pirates are 3-1 after losses this year, Wichita State 4-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Shockers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last eight years.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wichita State 70 vs. East Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Wichita State 75 vs. East Carolina 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Wichita State 73 vs. East Carolina 57
- Mar 05, 2019 - Wichita State 72 vs. East Carolina 55
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wichita State 65 vs. East Carolina 49
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wichita State 95 vs. East Carolina 60