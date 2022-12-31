Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Wichita State

Current Records: East Carolina 9-5; Wichita State 7-6

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 0-6 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Pirates and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

East Carolina was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 59-57 to the Temple Owls. Guard Javon Small had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wichita State came up short against the UCF Knights on Wednesday, falling 52-45.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on East Carolina's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put East Carolina at 9-5 and the Shockers at 7-6. The Pirates are 3-1 after losses this year, Wichita State 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Shockers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last eight years.