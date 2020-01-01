How to watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Wichita State
Current Records: East Carolina 6-7; Wichita State 11-1
What to Know
The #24 Wichita State Shockers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the East Carolina Pirates at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Wichita State wrapped up 2019 with an 84-66 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 40 turnovers, East Carolina took down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 82-74 on Saturday. East Carolina F Jayden Gardner looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.
The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.
Wichita State had enough points to win and then some against East Carolina when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 73-57. Wichita State's victory shoved East Carolina out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.49
Odds
The Shockers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Wichita State 73 vs. East Carolina 57
- Mar 05, 2019 - Wichita State 72 vs. East Carolina 55
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wichita State 65 vs. East Carolina 49
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wichita State 95 vs. East Carolina 60
