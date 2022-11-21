Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Wichita State

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-1; Wichita State 2-1

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at T-Mobile Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Wichita State and the Richmond Spiders clashed on Thursday, but the Shockers ultimately edged out the opposition 56-53. Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jaykwon Walton led the charge as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 81-48 win over the Grambling Tigers at home. Guard Rayshon Harrison was the offensive standout of the contest for Grand Canyon, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points.

The wins brought Wichita State up to 2-1 and the Antelopes to 3-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Shockers are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. Grand Canyon's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 52.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.