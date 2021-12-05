Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Kansas State 4-2; Wichita State 6-1

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wichita State beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 60-51 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for the Shockers was guard Ricky Council IV, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, K-State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their contest against the Albany Great Danes by a conclusive 71-43 score. K-State relied on the efforts of guard Nijel Pack, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and five rebounds, and guard Mark Smith, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

Wichita State is now 6-1 while K-State sits at 4-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Shockers have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Wildcats' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.