How to watch Wichita State vs. Memphis: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Wichita State

Current Records: Memphis 12-2; Wichita State 13-1

What to Know

The #23 Wichita State Shockers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #21 Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.

The Shockers made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday and carried off a 74-54 win. G Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Shockers, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 29 points and six rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Stevenson has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Memphis entered their contest against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- UGA prevailed over the Tigers 65-62. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from F Precious Achiuwa, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Achiuwa.

The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

Wichita State's victory lifted them to 13-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 12-2. We'll see if Wichita State can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Shockers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won two out of their last three games against Wichita State.