How to watch Wichita State vs. Memphis: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Wichita State
Current Records: Memphis 12-2; Wichita State 13-1
What to Know
The #23 Wichita State Shockers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #21 Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
The Shockers made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday and carried off a 74-54 win. G Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Shockers, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 29 points and six rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Stevenson has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, Memphis entered their contest against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- UGA prevailed over the Tigers 65-62. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from F Precious Achiuwa, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Achiuwa.
The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.
Wichita State's victory lifted them to 13-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 12-2. We'll see if Wichita State can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Shockers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Memphis have won two out of their last three games against Wichita State.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Memphis 88 vs. Wichita State 85
- Jan 03, 2019 - Memphis 85 vs. Wichita State 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Wichita State 85 vs. Memphis 65
