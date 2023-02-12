Who's Playing

SMU @ Wichita State

Current Records: SMU 9-16; Wichita State 12-12

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs haven't won a game against the Wichita State Shockers since Jan. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. SMU and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Mustangs should still be riding high after a win, while the Shockers will be looking to get back in the win column.

SMU escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Temple Owls by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. SMU's guard Zhuric Phelps filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the UCF Knights. Wichita State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16 ATS, to cover the spread.

SMU is now 9-16 while the Shockers sit at 12-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SMU has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.78

Odds

The Shockers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last seven games against SMU.