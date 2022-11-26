Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Tarleton State 3-2; Wichita State 3-2

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will face off against the Wichita State Shockers on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where the Shockers won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

It looks like Tarleton State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Freddy Hicks did his best for Tarleton State, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 47% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

As for Wichita State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the San Francisco Dons by a score of 67-63. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wichita State had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Jaykwon Walton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tarleton State and Wichita State tied in their last contest.