Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Tarleton State 3-2; Wichita State 3-2

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the Wichita State Shockers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It looks like the Texans got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Drake Bulldogs 71-64. Guard Freddy Hicks did his best for Tarleton State, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 47% of their total) along with nine boards.

As for Wichita State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for Wichita State as they fell 67-63 to the San Francisco Dons on Tuesday. Wichita State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jaykwon Walton, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Tarleton State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Shockers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tarleton State and Wichita State tied in their last contest.