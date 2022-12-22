Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Wichita State

Current Records: Texas Southern 3-8; Wichita State 6-5

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern snuck past Hampton with an 82-77 win. Texas Southern's guard Kehlin Farooq was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 19 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Wichita State came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, falling 59-49. Guard Craig Porter Jr. (14 points) was the top scorer for the Shockers.

The Tigers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Texas Southern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Texas Southern is now 3-8 while Wichita State sits at 6-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them 12th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Shockers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.