Who's Playing

Tulane @ Wichita State

Current Records: Tulane 12-7; Wichita State 10-9

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers lost both of their matches to the Tulane Green Wave last season on scores of 67-68 and 66-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Wichita State and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers will be strutting in after a victory while Tulane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Wichita State sidestepped the SMU Mustangs for a 71-69 win. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaykwon Walton (18), forward James Rojas (12), guard Craig Porter Jr. (11), and guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (10).

Speaking of close games: the Green Wave were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 81-79 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. One thing holding Tulane back was the mediocre play of guard Jaylen Forbes, who did not have his best game: he played for 41 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Shockers are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.

Wichita State's victory brought them up to 10-9 while Tulane's loss pulled them down to 12-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 10th in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulane is stumbling into the matchup with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last eight games against Tulane.