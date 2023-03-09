Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Wichita State
Regular Season Records: Tulsa 5-23; Wichita State 16-14
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers are 12-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Shockers and Tulsa are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a loss.
Wichita State made easy work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 69-49 victory. It was another big night for Wichita State's guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five blocks and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tulsa received a tough blow last week as they fell 72-56 to the Bulls. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Betson, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with.
A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Tulsa.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Wichita State 86 vs. Tulsa 75
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wichita State 73 vs. Tulsa 69
- Mar 10, 2022 - Tulsa 73 vs. Wichita State 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 62
- Feb 01, 2022 - Wichita State 58 vs. Tulsa 48
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 53
- Dec 15, 2020 - Wichita State 69 vs. Tulsa 65
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tulsa 54 vs. Wichita State 51
- Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
- Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
- Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67