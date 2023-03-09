Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wichita State

Regular Season Records: Tulsa 5-23; Wichita State 16-14

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 12-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Shockers and Tulsa are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wichita State made easy work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 69-49 victory. It was another big night for Wichita State's guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five blocks and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa received a tough blow last week as they fell 72-56 to the Bulls. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Betson, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Tulsa.

  • Feb 05, 2023 - Wichita State 86 vs. Tulsa 75
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Wichita State 73 vs. Tulsa 69
  • Mar 10, 2022 - Tulsa 73 vs. Wichita State 67
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 62
  • Feb 01, 2022 - Wichita State 58 vs. Tulsa 48
  • Jan 13, 2021 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 53
  • Dec 15, 2020 - Wichita State 69 vs. Tulsa 65
  • Mar 08, 2020 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 57
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Tulsa 54 vs. Wichita State 51
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
  • Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
  • Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67