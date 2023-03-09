Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wichita State

Regular Season Records: Tulsa 5-23; Wichita State 16-14

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 12-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Shockers and Tulsa are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wichita State made easy work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 69-49 victory. It was another big night for Wichita State's guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five blocks and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa received a tough blow last week as they fell 72-56 to the Bulls. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Betson, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Series History

Wichita State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Tulsa.