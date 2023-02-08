Who's Playing

UCF @ Wichita State

Current Records: UCF 13-9; Wichita State 12-11

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Charles Koch Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where UCF won 52-45, we could be in for a big score.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Shockers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Wichita State wrapped it up with an 86-75 win on the road. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (19), guard Jaykwon Walton (17), forward James Rojas (17), and forward Kenny Pohto (12).

Meanwhile, UCF came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday, falling 73-64. The losing side was boosted by forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wichita State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. At 4-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Knights aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4.

Wichita State's victory lifted them to 12-11 while UCF's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. James Rojas will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 17 points along with nine boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UCF's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State have won eight out of their last ten games against UCF.