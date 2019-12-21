How to watch Wichita State vs. VCU: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

VCU @ Wichita State

Current Records: VCU 9-2; Wichita State 9-1

What to Know

The VCU Rams are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Wichita State Shockers at noon ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

VCU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 win. F Marcus Santos-Silva (17 points), G Marcus Evans (16 points), and G De'Riante Jenkins (16 points) were the top scorers for the Rams.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wichita State beat the Oklahoma Sooners 80-75 on Saturday. Wichita State relied on the efforts of G Grant Sherfield, who had 14 points along with six boards, and G Erik Stevenson, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds. Sherfield's performance made up for a slower game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week.

VCU isn't expected to pull this one out (Wichita State is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Rams have failed bettors in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 9-2 and the Shockers to 9-1. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.87

Odds

The Shockers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.