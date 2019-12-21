How to watch Wichita State vs. VCU: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Wichita State vs. VCU basketball game
Who's Playing
VCU @ Wichita State
Current Records: VCU 9-2; Wichita State 9-1
What to Know
The VCU Rams are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Wichita State Shockers at noon ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
VCU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 win. F Marcus Santos-Silva (17 points), G Marcus Evans (16 points), and G De'Riante Jenkins (16 points) were the top scorers for the Rams.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wichita State beat the Oklahoma Sooners 80-75 on Saturday. Wichita State relied on the efforts of G Grant Sherfield, who had 14 points along with six boards, and G Erik Stevenson, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds. Sherfield's performance made up for a slower game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week.
VCU isn't expected to pull this one out (Wichita State is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Rams have failed bettors in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 9-2 and the Shockers to 9-1. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.87
Odds
The Shockers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - VCU 70 vs. Wichita State 54
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Ohio State preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
-
UNC vs. UCLA preview
A preview of what to expect Saturday in the first game of a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader
-
Experts discuss CBS Sports Classic
Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone break everything down about Saturday's doubleheader in Las Vegas
-
Updated women's hoops power rankings
With conference play approaching, the 11-1 Cardinals are No. 7 in the power rankings
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis still in top 10
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are 7-0 without the star center who left the team Thursday
-
Bracketology: UK out of field of 68
Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed in the updated projected NCAA Tournament bracket, but UK and...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans