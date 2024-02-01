Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Delaware 12-9, William & Mary 8-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Delaware has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Delaware and William & Mary are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Delaware on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-56 to the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Delaware has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They managed a 72-68 win over the Huskies.

William & Mary's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chase Lowe, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Matteus Case, who scored 15 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-9. As for the Tribe, their win bumped their record up to 8-13.

Everything came up roses for Delaware against William & Mary in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 80-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

William & Mary and Delaware both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.