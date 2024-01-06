Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Drexel 9-6, William & Mary 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

William & Mary will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The William & Mary Tribe and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Tribe earned a 77-70 win over the Phoenix.

William & Mary got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Chase Lowe out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Charlie Williams was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% better than the opposition, a fact Drexel proved on Thursday. They strolled past the Seahawks with points to spare, taking the game 78-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for Drexel.

Luke House was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Williams, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Tribe's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.1 points per game. As for the Dragons, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: William & Mary have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Drexel, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Drexel will need to find a way to close that gap.

While fans of the pair were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, keep William & Mary's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Drexel over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Drexel is a solid 7-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary and Drexel both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.