Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Elon 7-6, William & Mary 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, William & Mary is heading back home. The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Tribe came up short against the Midshipmen and fell 77-65. That's two games in a row now that William & Mary has lost by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 43 points in their last matchup, Elon made sure to put some points up on the board against Valparaiso on Friday. The Phoenix snuck past the Beacons with a 82-78 win.

Rob Higgins was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 19 points along with six steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Max Mackinnon was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Tribe's defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-8. As for the Phoenix, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. William & Mary hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

William & Mary took their victory against Elon in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 73-51. Does William & Mary have another victory up their sleeve, or will Elon turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

William & Mary and Elon both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.