Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-4, William & Mary 3-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

William & Mary will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact William & Mary found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to the Spiders. William & Mary has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, William & Mary saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Charlie Williams, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Chase Lowe was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs came up short against the Huskies on Saturday and fell 81-68.

The Tribe's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-6. As for the Monarchs, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Old Dominion is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be William & Mary's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 3-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

William & Mary and Old Dominion both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.