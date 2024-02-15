Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Towson 15-10, William & Mary 8-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Towson, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Towson proved on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 80-55 margin over the Phoenix.

Towson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nendah Tarke out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Tarke is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Charles Thompson, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for William & Mary in their matchups with the Fightin' Blue Hens: they've now lost five in a row.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Tribe, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Towson couldn't quite finish off the Tribe when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 68-66. Can Towson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

William & Mary has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Towson.