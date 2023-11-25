Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: UMBC 3-3, William & Mary 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the William & Mary Tribe at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UMBC unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. Their painful 92-68 loss to the Terrapins might stick with them for a while. UMBC has not had much luck with Maryland recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, UMBC got a solid performance out of Anthony Valentine, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 71-60 to the Lions. William & Mary found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.6% worse than the opposition.

The Retrievers' win bumped their season record to 3-3 while the Terrapins' defeat dropped theirs to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, William & Mary is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.