UMBC Retrievers @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: UMBC 3-3, William & Mary 2-4

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the William & Mary Tribe at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

After a string of three wins, UMBC's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They suffered a painful 92-68 loss at the hands of the Terrapins. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMBC in their matchups with Maryland: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Valentine, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. William & Mary found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.6% worse than the opposition.

The Retrievers' win bumped their season record to 3-3 while the Terrapins' loss dropped theirs to 2-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UMBC strolled past William & Mary in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 78-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.