Who's Playing

Army West Point @ William & Mary

Current Records: Army West Point 2-1; William & Mary 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the William & Mary Tribe are heading back home. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. Army will be strutting in after a victory while the Tribe will be stumbling in from a loss.

William & Mary came up short against the American Eagles on Wednesday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Wednesday, sneaking past 96-94.

William & Mary is now 1-3 while Army sits at 2-1. Army is 0-1 after wins this year, and William & Mary is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.