Who's Playing
Army West Point @ William & Mary
Current Records: Army West Point 2-1; William & Mary 1-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the William & Mary Tribe are heading back home. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. Army will be strutting in after a victory while the Tribe will be stumbling in from a loss.
William & Mary came up short against the American Eagles on Wednesday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Wednesday, sneaking past 96-94.
William & Mary is now 1-3 while Army sits at 2-1. Army is 0-1 after wins this year, and William & Mary is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.