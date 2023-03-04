Who's Playing

Elon @ William & Mary

Regular Season Records: Elon 8-23; William & Mary 12-19

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix are set to clash at noon ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. William & Mary should still be riding high after a victory, while the Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.

The Tribe had enough points to win and then some against the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 74-62. Four players on William & Mary scored in the double digits: guard Chris Mullins (15), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Matteus Case (13), and forward Ben Wight (12).

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Elon falling 70-54 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sean Halloran (15 points) was the top scorer for Elon.

William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-60. Will the Tribe repeat their success, or does Elon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Elon.