Who's Playing
Elon @ William & Mary
Regular Season Records: Elon 8-23; William & Mary 12-19
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix are set to clash at noon ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. William & Mary should still be riding high after a victory, while the Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.
The Tribe had enough points to win and then some against the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 74-62. Four players on William & Mary scored in the double digits: guard Chris Mullins (15), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Matteus Case (13), and forward Ben Wight (12).
Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Elon falling 70-54 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sean Halloran (15 points) was the top scorer for Elon.
William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-60. Will the Tribe repeat their success, or does Elon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
William & Mary have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Elon.
- Feb 23, 2023 - William & Mary 73 vs. Elon 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - Elon 66 vs. William & Mary 55
- Jan 29, 2022 - William & Mary 65 vs. Elon 61
- Jan 27, 2022 - Elon 61 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 22, 2021 - Elon 73 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 20, 2021 - Elon 75 vs. William & Mary 54
- Mar 08, 2020 - Elon 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - William & Mary 86 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2019 - William & Mary 74 vs. Elon 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Elon 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Elon 76 vs. William & Mary 71
- Feb 01, 2018 - William & Mary 99 vs. Elon 92
- Jan 20, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Elon 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - William & Mary 71 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Elon 71 vs. William & Mary 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - William & Mary 88 vs. Elon 85
- Feb 25, 2016 - William & Mary 75 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - William & Mary 89 vs. Elon 67