Elon @ William & Mary

Current Records: Elon 8-21; William & Mary 10-19

The William & Mary Tribe will be returning home after a two-game road trip. William & Mary and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Elon will be strutting in after a win while the Tribe will be stumbling in from a loss.

William & Mary ended up a good deal behind the Northeastern Huskies when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-57.

Meanwhile, Elon was able to grind out a solid victory over the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday, winning 75-68.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, William & Mary lost to the Phoenix on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 17 games against Elon.