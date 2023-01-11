Who's Playing

Hampton @ William & Mary

Current Records: Hampton 3-13; William & Mary 6-10

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hampton and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kaplan Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2021, where the Pirates won 54-53, we could be in for a big score.

Hampton received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-63 to the Northeastern Huskies. One thing holding Hampton back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Nesbitt, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, William & Mary ended up a good deal behind the Hofstra Pride when they played this past Saturday, losing 75-62. Guard Gabe Dorsey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Hampton is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take the Pirates against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Hampton is now 3-13 while the Tribe sit at 6-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Hampton has only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Odds

The Tribe are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

William & Mary have won five out of their last seven games against Hampton.