Who's Playing

Navy @ William & Mary

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the William & Mary Tribe will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Kaplan Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Midshipmen were on the positive side of .500 (21-11) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 5-27 year, William & Mary is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Navy was sixth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 60.1 on average. Less enviably, the Tribe ranked 15th worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 63.9 on average (bottom 96%). The good news for William & Mary, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Navy has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.