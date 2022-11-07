Who's Playing

Navy @ William & Mary

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the William & Mary Tribe are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaplan Arena. While Navy was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 21-11. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 5-27 season, William & Mary is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Midshipmen were sixth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 60.1 on average. Less enviably, William & Mary ranked 15th worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 63.9 on average (bottom 96%). The good news for William & Mary, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.