Who's Playing
Northeastern @ William & Mary
Current Records: Northeastern 5-8; William & Mary 5-9
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (62-28 and 68-63) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Northeastern and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Huskies lost a heartbreaker to the Stony Brook Seawolves when they met in December of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Northeastern fell in a 65-61 heartbreaker. One thing holding Northeastern back was the mediocre play of guard Rashad King, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, William & Mary came up short against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, falling 66-56. The top scorer for the Tribe was guard Gabe Dorsey (13 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Northeastern at 5-8 and William & Mary at 5-9. Northeastern is 3-4 after losses this year, William & Mary 4-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Ticket Cost: $43.50
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against William & Mary.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Northeastern 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Northeastern 62 vs. William & Mary 28
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - William & Mary 94 vs. Northeastern 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northeastern 84 vs. William & Mary 64
- Feb 04, 2016 - William & Mary 86 vs. Northeastern 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. Northeastern 60