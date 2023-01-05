Who's Playing

Northeastern @ William & Mary

Current Records: Northeastern 5-8; William & Mary 5-9

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (62-28 and 68-63) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Northeastern and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Huskies lost a heartbreaker to the Stony Brook Seawolves when they met in December of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Northeastern fell in a 65-61 heartbreaker. One thing holding Northeastern back was the mediocre play of guard Rashad King, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came up short against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, falling 66-56. The top scorer for the Tribe was guard Gabe Dorsey (13 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Northeastern at 5-8 and William & Mary at 5-9. Northeastern is 3-4 after losses this year, William & Mary 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.50

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against William & Mary.