Stony Brook @ William & Mary

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-13; William & Mary 8-13

After a two-game homestand, the Stony Brook Seawolves will be on the road. Stony Brook and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Seawolves and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Stony Brook falling 62-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, William & Mary was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 90-86 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Stony Brook is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Stony Brook is now 7-13 while the Tribe sit at 8-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Seawolves are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.2 on average. William & Maries have had an even harder time: they are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

The Tribe are a 4.5-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.