Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-14, Winthrop 14-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
Winthrop is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum.
Last Saturday, the Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Winthrop in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over the Lancers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Charleston Southern.
The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.
Looking forward, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Winthrop: they have a less-than-stellar 8-12-1 record against the spread this season.
Winthrop took their victory against the Buccaneers in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a conclusive 78-59. With Winthrop ahead 41-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Odds
Winthrop is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141.5 points.
Series History
Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Feb 18, 2023 - Winthrop 75 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 25, 2023 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Feb 26, 2022 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 86
- Jan 15, 2022 - Winthrop 70 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 04, 2021 - Winthrop 85 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Winthrop 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Winthrop 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. Charleston Southern 78