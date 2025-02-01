Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Winthrop and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 45-40 lead against Gardner-Webb.
Winthrop came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 9-12, Winthrop 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
Gardner-Webb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Eagles.
Gardner-Webb will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 53 points last Wednesday, then bounced right back against Longwood on Wednesday. Gardner-Webb walked away with a 92-87 win over Longwood.
Meanwhile, Winthrop earned a 76-67 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday.
Gardner-Webb's win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Winthrop, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gardner-Webb has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Gardner-Webb beat Winthrop 89-83 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Winthrop is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 158.5 points.
Series History
Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.
- Jan 08, 2025 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Winthrop 83
- Mar 02, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. Winthrop 64
- Jan 20, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Winthrop 74
- Feb 15, 2023 - Winthrop 86 vs. Gardner-Webb 78
- Jan 21, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Winthrop 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Winthrop 76 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Winthrop 81 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Winthrop 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Winthrop 91 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Winthrop 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 65