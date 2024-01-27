Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: High Point 17-4, Winthrop 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 8-2 against High Point since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Winthrop proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Buccaneers 78-59. With Winthrop ahead 41-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, High Point came tearing into Wednesday's game with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over the Spartans.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of High Point and Winthrop were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. High Point might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Winthrop is a slight 1.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against High Point.