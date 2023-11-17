Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-2, Winthrop 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Winthrop has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Winthrop last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Dragons by a score of 74-72.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders couldn't handle the Pioneers on Tuesday and fell 84-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with Sacred Heart: they've now lost three in a row.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Crusaders, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.