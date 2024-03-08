Halftime Report

Longwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Winthrop.

If Longwood keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-13 in no time. On the other hand, Winthrop will have to make due with a 17-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Longwood 18-13, Winthrop 17-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers and the Winthrop Eagles are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Longwood will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Lancers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Panthers 74-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Winthrop last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to the Bulldogs. Winthrop has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lancers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-13. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-14 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Longwood and Winthrop are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood beat Winthrop 84-74 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Longwood is a slight 1-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.