Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Presbyterian 9-13, Winthrop 13-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Presbyterian since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home while the Blue Hose have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Winthrop will face Presbyterian after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161.5 points. Winthrop fell victim to a painful 84-62 loss at the hands of High Point. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian couldn't handle Radford on Saturday and fell 82-69.

Winthrop's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Presbyterian, their loss dropped their record down to 9-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop suffered a grim 78-55 defeat to Presbyterian in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Winthrop avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.