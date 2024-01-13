Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Radford 11-6, Winthrop 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Winthrop Coliseum. Winthrop is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Radford in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Longwood typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 69-58 win over the Lancers.

Meanwhile, Winthrop came tearing into Wednesday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 81-71.

The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Radford is a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Radford was able to grind out a solid win over Winthrop in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 78-69. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Winthrop have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a 5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Winthrop.