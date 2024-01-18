Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 11-8, Winthrop 13-6

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Lancers 65-61.

Meanwhile, Winthrop entered their tilt with Radford with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Eagles secured a 92-88 W over the Highlanders on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 13-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as UNC-Ash. and Winthrop are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. beat Winthrop 86-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..