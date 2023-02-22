Who's Playing
Campbell @ Winthrop
Current Records: Campbell 13-15; Winthrop 13-16
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to Winthrop for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.
Winthrop beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 75-67 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at home this past Saturday as they won 74-57.
Their wins bumped Winthrop to 13-16 and Campbell to 13-15. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Campbell.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Winthrop 78 vs. Campbell 74
- Jan 10, 2022 - Winthrop 74 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 07, 2021 - Winthrop 80 vs. Campbell 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Winthrop 94 vs. Campbell 76
- Dec 30, 2020 - Winthrop 84 vs. Campbell 83
- Feb 06, 2020 - Winthrop 62 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Winthrop 90 vs. Campbell 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Winthrop 75 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Winthrop 77
- Mar 05, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Campbell 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 31, 2015 - Campbell 90 vs. Winthrop 83