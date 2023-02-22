Who's Playing

Campbell @ Winthrop

Current Records: Campbell 13-15; Winthrop 13-16

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to Winthrop for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.

Winthrop beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 75-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at home this past Saturday as they won 74-57.

Their wins bumped Winthrop to 13-16 and Campbell to 13-15. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Campbell.