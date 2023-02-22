Who's Playing
Campbell @ Winthrop
Current Records: Campbell 13-15; Winthrop 13-16
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Campbell and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Fighting Camels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Winthrop and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 6 of 2018.
Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at home this past Saturday as they won 74-57.
Meanwhile, Winthrop bagged a 75-67 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.
Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Fighting Camels to 13-15 and the Eagles to 13-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Campbell.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Winthrop 78 vs. Campbell 74
- Jan 10, 2022 - Winthrop 74 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 07, 2021 - Winthrop 80 vs. Campbell 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Winthrop 94 vs. Campbell 76
- Dec 30, 2020 - Winthrop 84 vs. Campbell 83
- Feb 06, 2020 - Winthrop 62 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Winthrop 90 vs. Campbell 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Winthrop 75 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Winthrop 77
- Mar 05, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Campbell 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 31, 2015 - Campbell 90 vs. Winthrop 83