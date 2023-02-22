Who's Playing

Campbell @ Winthrop

Current Records: Campbell 13-15; Winthrop 13-16

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Campbell and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Fighting Camels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Winthrop and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 6 of 2018.

Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at home this past Saturday as they won 74-57.

Meanwhile, Winthrop bagged a 75-67 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.

Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Fighting Camels to 13-15 and the Eagles to 13-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Campbell.