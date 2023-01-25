Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Winthrop

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-12; Winthrop 8-13

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since March 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-76 to the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charleston Southern had been the slight favorite coming in.

Speaking of close games: Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 63-61 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-12 and the Eagles at 8-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the game with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.