Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Winthrop
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-12; Winthrop 8-13
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since March 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-76 to the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charleston Southern had been the slight favorite coming in.
Speaking of close games: Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 63-61 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-12 and the Eagles at 8-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the game with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 86
- Jan 15, 2022 - Winthrop 70 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 04, 2021 - Winthrop 85 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Winthrop 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Winthrop 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 07, 2019 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 24, 2018 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 12, 2018 - Winthrop 64 vs. Charleston Southern 53
- Mar 02, 2017 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 23, 2017 - Winthrop 86 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 29, 2016 - Winthrop 84 vs. Charleston Southern 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Winthrop 97 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 02, 2015 - Winthrop 83 vs. Charleston Southern 82