Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Winthrop
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-11; Winthrop 8-12
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Winthrop Eagles since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Gardner-Webb and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 64-59 to the Longwood Lancers.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-66 to the High Point Panthers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Gardner-Webb at 8-11 and Winthrop at 8-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 31st in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Gardner-Webb.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Winthrop 76 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Winthrop 81 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Winthrop 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Winthrop 91 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Winthrop 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Winthrop 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 66
- Feb 13, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Winthrop 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Winthrop 99 vs. Gardner-Webb 95
- Feb 16, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. Winthrop 60
- Jan 24, 2019 - Winthrop 97 vs. Gardner-Webb 88
- Mar 01, 2018 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Mar 03, 2017 - Winthrop 80 vs. Gardner-Webb 77
- Feb 11, 2017 - Winthrop 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 26, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Mar 05, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Winthrop 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 58