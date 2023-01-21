Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Winthrop

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-11; Winthrop 8-12

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Winthrop Eagles since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Gardner-Webb and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 64-59 to the Longwood Lancers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-66 to the High Point Panthers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Gardner-Webb at 8-11 and Winthrop at 8-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 31st in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Gardner-Webb.