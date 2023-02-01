Who's Playing
Longwood @ Winthrop
Current Records: Longwood 15-8; Winthrop 10-13
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles haven't won a contest against the Longwood Lancers since March 4 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Winthrop and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Winthrop didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the road this past Saturday as they won 76-58.
Meanwhile, Longwood lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at home by a decisive 75-63 margin. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Longwood was far and away the favorite.
Winthrop ended up a good deal behind Longwood when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 85-71. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Longwood 85 vs. Winthrop 71
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61
- Feb 18, 2018 - Winthrop 79 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - Winthrop 95 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 15, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - Winthrop 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 68