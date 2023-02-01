Who's Playing

Longwood @ Winthrop

Current Records: Longwood 15-8; Winthrop 10-13

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles haven't won a contest against the Longwood Lancers since March 4 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Winthrop and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winthrop didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the road this past Saturday as they won 76-58.

Meanwhile, Longwood lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at home by a decisive 75-63 margin. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Longwood was far and away the favorite.

Winthrop ended up a good deal behind Longwood when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 85-71. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.