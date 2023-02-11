Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Winthrop

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 11-13; Winthrop 11-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Winthrop Eagles are heading back home. The Eagles and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. South Carolina Upstate should still be riding high after a victory, while Winthrop will be looking to get back in the win column.

Winthrop came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 86-79.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between South Carolina Upstate and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as South Carolina Upstate wrapped it up with a 77-60 win at home.

Winthrop is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Eagles came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 70-62. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop have won nine out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.