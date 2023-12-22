Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Chicago State 7-9, Wisconsin 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. Wisconsin will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Badgers strolled past the Gamecocks with points to spare, taking the game 75-60. The win was just what Wisconsin needed coming off of a 98-73 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than Steven Crowl, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Crowl has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Wahl, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 86-73 finish the last time they played, Chicago State and Bethune-Cook. decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cougars slipped by the Wildcats 55-54 on Wednesday. Winning may never get old, but Chicago State sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

The Badgers are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Wisconsin haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Given Wisconsin's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wisconsin was able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago State in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, winning 82-70. Does Wisconsin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Chicago State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 23.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 7 years.