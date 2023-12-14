Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Jax. State 4-6, Wisconsin 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jax. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Friday, the Gamecocks came up short against the Flames and fell 55-49.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a grim 98-73 defeat to the Wildcats. Wisconsin found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

John Blackwell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The losses dropped the Gamecocks to 4-6 and the Flames to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.