Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Maryland 14-12, Wisconsin 17-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Kohl Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Wisconsin fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Hawkeyes on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 88-86 to the Hawkeyes on a last-minute layup From Tony Perkins. Wisconsin got off to an early lead (up 13 with 11:23 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Wisconsin's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Steven Crowl, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds, and Chucky Hepburn who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Crowl continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was AJ Storr, who scored 21 points.

Even though they lost, Wisconsin were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins came up short against the Fighting Illini on Saturday and fell 85-80.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jahmir Young, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. Julian Reese was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Badgers dropped their record down to 17-9 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Terrapins, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Wisconsin just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their shots this season. Given Wisconsin's sizable advantage in that area, the Terrapins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 7-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.