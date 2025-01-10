Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Minnesota 8-7, Wisconsin 12-3

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this one by 13 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Ohio State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 89-88 to the Buckeyes. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, Minnesota saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Parker Fox, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Fox also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Isaac Asuma, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into their matchup on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 75-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Tonje, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Wisconsin, their win ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Wisconsin took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Minnesota might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Wisconsin.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 13-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.