Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-2, Wisconsin 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Nebraska has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, the Cornhuskers greeted the New Year with with a 86-70 win over the Hoosiers.

Keisei Tominaga was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They rang in the new year with a 83-72 victory over the Hawkeyes. The score was all tied up 32-32 at the break, but Wisconsin was the better team in the second half.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Tyler Wahl, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wahl has scored all season. Max Klesmit was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 12-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to 10-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Nebraska have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Wisconsin, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Nebraska's sizeable advantage in that area, Wisconsin will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska beat Wisconsin 73-63 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.